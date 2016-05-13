JOHANNESBURG May 13 A report into the 2014
collapse of South Africa's biggest unsecured lender African Bank
Investments (Abil) laid the blame squarely on management, saying
they negligently chased after growth while lacking banking
experience.
The central bank launched the investigation shortly after
the collapse to determine if the lender, which was rescued in a
$1.6 billion bailout, engaged in reckless conduct or
questionable management practices.
The report, released late on Thursday, painted a picture of
the board that ignored foreseeable risks such as growing
competition, a weak economy and labour unrest as it
"aggressively" grew its loan book.
Abil's increased lending between 2012 and 2014 coincided
with a slowing economy and a series of work stoppages among its
mainstay blue collar clients, including an unprecedented
five-month strike by mine workers in South Africa's platinum
belt.
"The poor quality of the loans granted, the difficulty in
collecting repayments, and the growth in NPLs (non performing
loans), can squarely be laid at the door of the bank," the
report said.
The report also found that "the business of the bank was
conducted negligently" in some aspects, which included
appointing some executives with no banking experience.
It also examined whether Abil was involved in "questionable
management practices or material non-disclosures, with the
intent to defraud depositors or other creditors".
But John Myburgh, who headed the probe, said there was no
evidence that the business of the bank was conducted with the
intent to defraud depositors or other creditors of the bank.
Abil's failure has raised questions among investors about
levels of disclosure at the bank and whether regulators did
enough to monitor its lending.
Under the rescue plan, the bank, which had 3 million
customers and more than 5,000 employees, underwent restructuring
that included carving out a "good bank" using its health assets
worth $2.1 billion.
