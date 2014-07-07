JOHANNESBURG, July 7 South Africa's African Bank
Investments said on Monday it was in talks to sell its
loss-making Ellerines unit, a furniture selling business the
unsecured lender has been trying to shed.
Its shares soared more than 15 percent to 7.75 rand on the
rare piece of good news for the company, which has seen its bad
loans spiral as its low-income client base struggles in the face
of a sickly economy which contracted in the first quarter.
Shares of Abil, as the company is widely known, are still
down around 37 percent so far this year, underscoring the depth
of its woes.
Abil bought Ellerines in 2007 for 10.6 billion rand ($980.50
million) to widen its product offering to include furniture sold
on credit.
Abil makes most of its money from unsecured, higher risk,
high-interest loans that are not backed by collateral.
The bank reported a swing to a first half loss in May and
its rating was also cut to below investment grade by Moody's
rating agency.
Abil has traditionally funded itself in the debt markets, so
the downgrade could drive up the cost of its international
borrowing.
($1 = 10.8108 South African Rand)
