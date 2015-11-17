(adds trade minister quotes)
By Wendell Roelf
CAPE TOWN Nov 17 South Africa has signed an
agreement with the United States to resume imports of 65,000
tonnes of chicken each year, which had become bogged down over
health concerns, the government said on Tuesday.
Signing the veterinary trade protocol, one of the key
missing elements, comes after the U.S. threatened to suspend
trade benefits for South African farm products earlier this
month, in retaliation against the clamp down on poultry imports.
South Africa has been concerned that an outbreak of avian
flu in the United States which killed nearly 50 million birds
could pose animal and human health risks to Africa's most
advanced economy.
"We are on track to resolving the outstanding issues related
to beef and pork. The chicken protocol shows we are moving in
the right direction," South Africa's Department of Trade and
Industry spokesman Sidwell Medupe told Reuters, adding that
outstanding issues will be finalised by Dec.31.
Addressing a news conference later, Trade and Industry
Minister Rob Davies, said they were close to resolving all
outstanding issues, which included concern over the salmonella
bacteria as well as pork shoulder cuts, before the deadline
expired.
"We think we are going to conclude everything well before
the expiry of a deadline which they said would result in the
termination of aqriculture exports," Davies said.
U.S. President Barack Obama said on Nov. 5 that he planned
to revoke the duty-free status in 60 days for South African
agriculture produce, including oranges and macadamia nuts,
unless they took action to smooth poultry exports.
The pact the two countries signed is part of the African
Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), a U.S. programme designed to
help African exporters.
The agreement would see the United States emerge as one of
the top poultry exporters to South Africa.
South Africa imposes "anti-dumping" duties of above 100
percent on certain chicken products, and industry groups said
removing those import barriers opened a market which had been
closed for the last 15 years.
(Editing by William Hardy)