* South Africa's eligibility for trade program at risk
* Talks with U.S. have entered "extra time" - minister
* Potential lost benefits estimated to total up to $7 mln
(Adds background, quotes and more details)
By Thekiso Anthony Lefifi
PRETORIA, Jan 4 South Africa still hopes to
solve a dispute with the United States over farm exports,
despite the expiry of a U.S.-set deadline that could penalise
exports of agricultural goods to the world's top economy.
U.S. President Barack Obama said on Nov. 5 that he would
revoke the duty-free status of South African agricultural
produce, including oranges and macadamia nuts, unless Pretoria
took action by the end of the year to loosen restrictions on
U.S. farm exports.
South Africa did sign an agreement with the United States on
Nov. 17 to resume importing 65,000 tonnes of chicken each year,
which had become bogged down over health concerns.
However, South African Trade and Industry minister Rob
Davies said on Monday his government was keen to meet
outstanding requirements on beef exports to South Africa, and
that discussions between Pretoria and Washington were ongoing.
Using a soccer analogy, he said the talks had gone into
"extra time" but that the "final whistle" had not been blown.
At stake is South Africa's membership of the African Growth
and Opportunity Act (AGOA), a U.S. programme designed to help
African exporters.
"Our mandate is to come out with a successful outcome, which
ensures that we continue to benefit from AGOA and on other hand
ensures that we are responsible as a government in terms of our
agricultural industry and in terms of our human health," Davies
told reporters in the capital Pretoria.
"We have not been told when the new deadline will be. The
other side blows the whistle," Davies said.
He said that even if the United States proceeded to block
South African produce from its market, Pretoria could still
eventually benefit.
"We have been told if that happens, it can easily be
reversed if we reach an agreement subsequently," Davies said.
South Africa has been concerned that an outbreak of avian
flu in the United States which killed nearly 50 million birds
could pose animal and human health risks to its economy.
Eliminating barriers to U.S. trade and investment is one of
the criteria for membership of AGOA, which was renewed earlier
last year and provides duty-free access to goods from
sub-Saharan African countries, ranging from crude oil to
clothing.
South Africa exported $176 million in agricultural products
to the United States under AGOA in 2014 and potential lost
benefits are estimated to total $4 million to $7 million.
Products affected would also include wine and citrus juice,
U.S. data shows.
(Writing by James Macharia)