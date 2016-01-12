(Adds South African government response)
Jan 12 The United States will suspend duty-free
benefits for South Africa on March 15 because it has failed to
meet the requirements of a trade deal, President Barack Obama
said on Monday, a move that could cost Pretoria up to $7
million.
The suspension is seen by analysts as a move to pressure
Pretoria to loosen restrictions on U.S. farm exports, in
particular on U.S. poultry products.
South Africa has said it is concerned that an outbreak of
avian flu in the United States, which killed nearly 50 million
birds, could pose animal and human health risks to its economy.
The United States denies there are such health risks from
its poultry.
"I have determined that South Africa is not meeting the
requirements and that suspending the application of duty-free
treatment to certain goods would be more effective in promoting
compliance," Obama said in a proclamation.
South Africa said last week it was close to striking a deal
over farm produce trade with Washington that would see it retain
the benefits of the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), a
U.S. trade agreement designed to help African exporters.
South Africa's trade ministry said on Tuesday it was working
with U.S. officials to facilitate the first shipment of poultry
and believed the suspension would be lifted as soon as products
were in local stores.
"We are thus confident that the first shipment will arrive
in the next few weeks and the U.S. president will consequently
revoke the ... proclamation," the trade ministry said in a
statement.
Analysts expect a deal to be struck before the March
deadline because Pretoria cannot afford the reputational and
financial damage a removal from AGOA would have on an already
struggling economy.
"Mr Obama's proclamation is likely the stick to go with this
warning (to lift restrictions) - one we hope local authorities
will heed," NKC African Economics analyst Bart Stemmet said in a
research note on Tuesday.
"We are confident that the suspension will ultimately be
avoided," Stemmet added.
Eliminating barriers to U.S. trade and investment is one of
the criteria for membership of AGOA, which was renewed earlier
last year and provides duty-free access to goods from
sub-Saharan African countries, ranging from crude oil to
clothing.
South Africa exported $176 million in agricultural products
to the United States under AGOA in 2014 and potential lost
benefits are estimated to total $4 million to $7 million.
South African products affected would include oranges,
macadamia nuts, wine and citrus, U.S. data shows.
