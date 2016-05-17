* Bill to expropriate land on the cards, not enacted yet
* Grain SA would challenge compensation below market value
(Adds quotes, details)
By Ed Stoddard
BOTHAVILLE, South Africa, May 17 South Africa's
largest grain producers' group would challenge government
efforts to expropriate land for redistribution to blacks if the
compensation offered falls below market prices, its chief
executive said on Tuesday.
The ruling African National Congress (ANC) has brought an
expropriation bill to parliament to let the state make
compulsory purchases of land to redress racial disparities in
land ownership. The bill has yet to be passed into law.
"If there is expropriation taking place without proper
compensation then we would go to the Constitutional Court to get
a ruling on that," Jannie de Villiers, chief executive of Grain
SA, told Reuters on the sidelines of an annual agricultural
trade fair in the maize belt west of Johannesburg.
Experts estimate about 8 million hectares (20 million acres)
of farmland have been transferred to black owners since the end
of apartheid, equal to 8 to 10 percent of the land in white
hands in 1994 - but only a third of a 30 percent target.
President Jacob Zuma threw his weight behind the bill on
Friday, stepping up populist rhetoric before August local polls
where his ruling party faces a tough challenge.
Under the proposed legislation, the state can acquire land
without the owners' consent by paying an amount determined by
the office of the Valuer-General, effectively scrapping a
"willing-buyer, willing seller" formula.
Owners can challenge the compensation offered in court on a
case by case basis but De Villiers said Grain SA would go
further by taking the matter to the Constitutional Court, the
highest court in the land.
Many South African farmers are already having a tough season
because of an historic drought.
South Africa will likely harvest 7.054 million tonnes of
maize in 2016, 29.1 percent less than the 9.95 million tonnes
reaped last year because of the drought and late plantings,
according to the latest government estimates.
De Villiers said climate change and the loss of cropland to
coal mining operations in the eastern Mpumalanga province was
forcing the industry to try to expand production of maize, South
Africa's staple crop, to new areas.
"If you look at climate change it is wetter along the coast
and drier in the north west," De Villiers said.
As a result, Grain SA was looking at the Eastern Cape
province, where 300,000 hectares was regarded as suitable for
maize, and KwaZulu Natal province.
But there are significant challenges as much of the land
that can be used for maize is communal property which no one has
a title to, so the people farming it cannot get financing.
(Editing by James Macharia and Alexander Smith)