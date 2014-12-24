(Adds details)
JOHANNESBURG Dec 24 South Africa will spend 10
billion rand ($860 million) between 2015 and 2017 on
life-prolonging HIV/AIDS treatment drugs, health authorities
said on Wednesday, as studies show the prevalence of the virus
is rising.
The health department selected four pharmaceutical
companies, including Africa's biggest generic drugmaker Aspen
Pharmacare, to make and supply the drugs to public
hospitals.
Aspen was awarded 2.5 billion rand ($214 million), India's
Cipla Ltd 2 billion rand, U.S-based Mylan 2.8
billion rand and unlisted South African firm Sonke 3 billion
rand.
South Africa has more than 6 million people, or 18 percent
of the population, infected with HIV -- the heaviest caseloads
in the world. It also has one of largest treatment programmes.
Nearly 3 million people are on antiretrovirals treatment
boosted by a $667 million contract awarded two years ago to ten
companies, including Aspen and Cipla.
The health department said the latest tender would increase
the number of people on treatment to about 4.6 million by the
end of 2016.
($1 = 11.6637 rand)
