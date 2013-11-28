JOHANNESBURG Nov 28 One in five South African
clinics are running short of life-saving HIV/AIDS drugs,
affecting nearly half a million people and undermining the
success of the world's largest treatment programme, medical
charities said on Thursday.
With about 6 million people infected with the virus - more
than 10 percent of the population - South Africa carries the
world's heaviest HIV/AIDS caseload and has around 2.5 million
people taking antiretroviral (ARV) drugs daily.
However, the huge numbers are causing the system to creak,
health researchers say.
Medical charity Médecins Sans Frontières surveyed more than
2,300 of South Africa's 3,800 public health facilities and found
that one in five had either run short or run out of drugs in the
previous three months.
Of the affected clinics, catering for 420,000 patients, 20
percent said they had had to turn away patients, putting the
effectiveness of the ARV treatment plan at risk, MSF said.
"The sheer scale of the problem shows stock-outs to be one
of the principal barriers to maintaining an effective treatment
programme," said Anele Yawa of the Treatment Action Campaign, an
HIV/AIDS advocacy group that took part in the research.
The health ministry acknowledged some problems but said MSF
was exaggerating the situation.
"When you are running a project as big as this, you're
likely to have some challenges," said health ministry spokesman
Joe Maila. "We accept there's a problem but the level at which
they pitched it is an extreme over-exaggeration."
A year ago, South Africa awarded a $667 million two-year
contract to pharmaceutical firms including Aspen Pharmacare
, Abbott Laboratories and Adcock Ingram
to supply HIV/AIDS medication.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Ed Cropley)