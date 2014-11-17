PORT ELIZABETH, South Africa Nov 17 South
Africa plans to spend $2.2 billion over two years to buy
HIV/AIDS drugs for public hospitals, a government minister said
on Monday, as a study shows the prevalence of the virus is
rising.
Speaking at a manufacturing plant of drugmaker Aspen
Pharmacare, Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies said
the government aims to buy three quarters of the drugs from
local manufacturers.
"We are on the cusp of a very important tender worth 24
billion rand ($2.2 billion) by the Department of Health that is
for the procurement of anti-retrovirals for 2015," Davies told
reporters at Aspen's factory in the coastal city of Port
Elizabeth.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoenen; editing by David Dolan)