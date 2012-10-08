Turkey calls for dialogue over Qatar rift with Arab states
ANKARA, June 5 Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday he was saddened by a rift between Qatar and other Arab states, and called for dialogue to resolve the dispute.
JOHANNESBURG Oct 8 The chief executive of South African Airways has stepped down, the government said on Monday, just days after Pretoria promised to shoulder $600 million in loan guarantees for the struggling state-owned airline.
The Department of Public Enterprises said in a statement Siza Mzimela had resigned and the airline's board would begin a search for her successor.
The government promised last week to guarantee $600 million in loans for the airline, a move that could put further pressure on an already strained national budget.
South Africa's state-owned companies, including SAA and national broadcaster SABC, have come under fire for what critics say is excessive spending of taxpayer money. (Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Ed Cropley)
MOSCOW, June 5 It is in Russia's interest to have a "stable and peaceful" situation in the Gulf, the Kremlin said on Monday, commenting on the decision by a number of Arab nations to sever diplomatic relations with Qatar.