JOHANNESBURG Nov 22 The South African
government has hired Bain & Co to advise on a strategy for
loss-making South African Airways, a spokeswoman for
the National Treasury said.
The national carrier has been surviving with the help of 20
billion rand ($1.4 billion) in state guarantees. It reported a
1.5 billion rand loss for the 2015/16 financial year, after
losing 5.6 billion rand the year before.
Moody's, Fitch and S&P are all currently reviewing their
ratings of South Africa and have raised concerns about the
burden that state-run firms put on stretched public finances.
Bain & Co will also advise the National Treasury on South
Africa's two other state-owned airlines: South African Express
and low-cost carrier Mango, as the National Treasury is
reviewing its airline strategy. It has been exploring a merger
of SAA and SA Express and has said it is seeking an equity
partner for SAA.
"(The contract with Bain) was awarded around the end of
October. It is for a period of three months," National Treasury
spokeswoman Yolisa Tyantsi said in an emailed response to
questions.
($1 = 14.1200 rand)
