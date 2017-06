JOHANNESBURG Jan 28 South Africa's government, Anglo American Platinum and labour unions have agreed to postpone a restructuring exercise that could lead to 14,000 job cuts to allow for more talks, the minerals department said on Monday.

"The parties resolved to postpone the continuation of the ... process ... in order to allow for a detailed consultation process to take place," the department said in a statement, adding this should take no more than 60 days from Jan. 30.