* Broken schools belie Mandela dream of "better life"
* Ruling party under fire for delivery deficit
* Corruption and cronyism seen undermining governance
By Peroshni Govender
ENTSHINGENI, South Africa, June 24 First graders
huddle to do sums on scraps of paper pressed against a cracked
mud wall at Mwezeni Primary School in South Africa's destitute
Eastern Cape province.
The school may be located in Africa's wealthiest nation, but
there are no chairs, no desks and no work books.
The Eastern Cape, home to giants of the African National
Congress like Nelson Mandela and Walter Sisulu who helped end
apartheid and Thabo Mbeki, the nation's second democratically
elected president, is a glaring example of the ruling party's
failure to deliver its promise of a "better life for all".
In Entshingeni village, not far away from where Mandela was
raised, a mud hut with a dirt floor serves as a classroom to 79
first and second graders who sit on planks across rickety bench
frames in front of a battered chalkboard.
"We are proud of Mr Mandela and Mr Mbeki. They came from
this land and went all over the world. What will presidents
overseas say if they see how we live?" said David Skwele from
Mkanzini village, dressed in a tattered red T-shirt.
The ANC, in power now for 18 years, will hold a major policy
conference from Tuesday next week acknowledging that "public
services are uneven and often of poor quality; corruption is
widespread; and South Africa remains a divided society".
While thousands of schools wait each year for textbooks and
many Eastern Cape children are forced to write on loose sheets,
the ANC has produced copious reams of policy papers to be
studied by about 3,000 delegates at next week's meeting.
The conference is expected to lead to another blizzard of
strategy documents on what the ANC calls a "second transition".
This aims to tackle what the party acknowledges as its
greatest unfinished business: spreading wealth more widely and
equitably in a nation whose levels of economic inequality are
still among the highest in the world, a legacy of the political
compromises needed to dismantle apartheid, which ended in 1994.
"Continuing with the status quo could lead South Africa into
an irreversible downward spiral ... Our political transition was
never only about freedom from political bondage," an ANC
discussion document prepared for the policy conference says. It
refers to "old fissures of race, gender, class and geography".
"GET RID OF THE ROT"
The week-long policy meeting is being held amid signs of
acrimonious infighting among senior party figures ahead of
another more critical conference at the end of the year which
will elect the leadership and adopt strategies. President Jacob
Zuma is widely expected to retain the party's top job.
The ANC proposes government taking greater control of the
economy, a massive infrastructure programme to create jobs and
taxing mining firms more to help finance it all.
But a jaded public expect few effective measures from the
conference to tackle corruption, mismanagement and cronyism that
analysts see corroding governance and competitiveness in
Africa's largest economy.
Party insiders insist that the ANC is aware it needs to get
its house in order. This means balancing pressure from an
increasingly demanding but still marginalised majority against
the political clout wielded by a post-apartheid economic elite
whose interests are intertwined with the ANC government.
"At 100 years, now is as good a time as any to get rid of
the rot festering in the party," said one party official, who
asked not to be identified while discussing internal criticism
the party tries to keep behind closed doors.
A new book on South Africa by journalists Martin Plaut and
Paul Holden, titled "Who rules South Africa? Pulling the strings
in the battle for power", describes the country's political,
economic and social state as "schizophrenic and disjointed".
"A wealthy now largely multiracial middle and upper class
exists in a first world bubble that is miles away from the
penury from a bottom half that has seen few gains from the post
apartheid period," they wrote.
"MOUSE IN A CHEESE FACTORY"
Education has always been a priority for the ANC and the
government spends nearly $1,400 a year on each student. But at
hundreds of Eastern Cape schools, it is difficult to see where
any of the money has gone.
The classroom shack of the Mkanzini Junior School is so
rickety that teachers fear that if they tack up charts on the
rusted walls, the structure will collapse.
"On sunny days we boil in here. Look at the big holes, on
rainy days we are soaked and on windy days, I am afraid the
shack will fall on the kids," said teacher Zoleka Nofonda, 40,
who has two grades crammed in the room.
"They come because of the free meal we give them. Sometimes
its the only thing they eat all day."
The ANC, still revered for their role in bringing down
apartheid, enjoys virtual one-party rule in South Africa.
In recent elections it has beaten the main opposition
Democratic Alliance, largely seen as a party of white privilege
in a nation that is 80 percent black, by more than 40 percentage
points, although the opposition has made some gains.
Without fear of losing power, the ANC has deployed thousands
of party cadres to run villages, towns and cities. But many of
the movement's loyalists have proved themselves more skilled at
lining their pockets with state funds than at doing their jobs.
"It is like taking a mouse from the bush and making it run a
cheese factory," ANC Secretary General Gwede Mantashe told
Reuters. He said the party was trying to rectify this.
LOST GENERATION
The delivery deficit is most acute in the Eastern Cape which
receives the most funds of any province for welfare spending.
Spending here is pushed higher because the ANC government
inherited sprawling "homelands", which were set up by the
apartheid regime to concentrate the black majority with almost
no infrastructure in designated separate areas of the country.
With poverty so deep in Eastern Cape and a local electorate
closely tied to the ANC, few have sought change through the
ballot box so far. But other parts of the country saw 372
protests against poor public services between January and May.
"There is very little sophistication from civil society and
the electorate to hold leaders accountable," said Derek Luyt
from an Eastern Cape think tank, the Public Service and
Accountability Monitor.
The central government more than a year ago declared the
province's education system an abject failure, and said it would
intervene. But entrenched interests in the provincial ANC defied
the mother body and kept control of education purse strings.
This meant little improvement for Mwezeni Primary, one of
400 schools made of mud and sticks. More than 2,300 schools in
the Eastern Cape have six teachers or less.
But according to government statistics, the Eastern Cape
overspends on teachers by up to $120 million a year, and civil
society activists suspect the money is going to corrupt
officials instead of personnel in classrooms.
"Eastern Cape has a long history of inequality and poor
bureaucracy inherited from the former homelands. It's a province
using old systems, where corruption and mismanagement thrives,"
said Yoliswa Dwane from the Equal Education advocacy group.
Nearly half of South Africa's 18 to 24 year olds - the first
generation educated after apartheid - are not in the education
system and have no jobs, according to government data.
This "lost" generation is seen as a weakness in Africa's
largest economy which is trying to grow its tax base as it funds
increased social spending.
'GHOST' WORKERS, REAL SHORTAGES
As in education, corruption is also seen eating away at
resources needed to boost the health sector. Horror stories of
the Eastern Cape's health woes have become a staple of media.
In May, an elite body set up to investigate corruption in
the provincial government uncovered suspected graft amounting to
$24 million.
In 2011, the provincial health department said nearly $100
million had "vanished" from January 2009 to June 2010 with about
$54 million going to so-called 'ghost staff' who drew a paycheck
and did no work, the regional Daily Dispatch reported.
Heading towards the sea on a rugged track lies Madwaleni
Hospital, built by missionaries in the 1960s and staffed by
foreigners because even lucrative stipends offered by the
government have not proved enough to attract South African
doctors.
"We are always experiencing a shortage of something.
Sometimes it is medicine, sometimes it is gloves but our worst
is a shortage of doctors and nurses," said a foreign doctor who
did not want to be identified while discussing the hospital's
shortcomings.
Human Rights Watch said in a 2011 survey that Eastern Cape
had some of the worst health indicators in South Africa,
including high infant, child, and maternal mortality rates.
Nofinish Nqata, 63, lives in a traditional white-washed
Xhosa hut in Ngqamakhwe village in Butterworth, on land
allocated to her by the local chief.
The village has no electricity or telephones. Families use
pit latrines and walk long distances to collect water.
"The water we drink we share with pigs, cows and donkeys.
Some people use the river banks as their toilets and when it
rains it washes into the water supply."
Once a die-hard ANC loyalist, Nqata has taken the bold step
of joining the Democratic Alliance.
"It hurts so much because the old men Sisulu and (former ANC
president Oliver) Tambo are no longer alive and the ones who
took over the baton don't share the vision the stalwarts who
fought for democracy had. They care about themselves and their
pockets, not us."
($1 = 8.2215 South African rand)
