* President Zuma seen likely to retain top ANC post
* Businessman Cyril Ramaphosa to stand as his deputy
* In speech, Zuma criticises faction-fighting and graft
By Jon Herskovitz and Peroshni Govender
BLOEMFONTEIN, South Africa, Dec 16 President
Jacob Zuma sought to dispel the concerns of rating agencies and
investors about sluggish growth in South Africa on Sunday and
insisted the country was not "falling apart".
In his opening address to a conference of the ruling African
National Congress (ANC) to choose its leadership for the next
five years, Zuma said two downgrades by international ratings
agencies this year did not mean South Africa was in trouble.
"We want to dismiss the perceptions that our country is
falling apart because of the downgrades," he said. "We continue
to do our development work, we continue to plan for a recovery."
At the conference held in the central city of Bloemfontein
and running through Thursday, Zuma, 70, is expected to garner
enough support to head off a challenge to his party chief post
from Deputy President Kgalema Motlanthe.
Retaining the ANC leadership puts Zuma in pole position to
secure a second five-year term as South Africa's president in
the next national election in 2014.
Spicing up the contest for top ANC jobs, former mineworkers'
leader and anti-apartheid hero Cyril Ramaphosa, now one of South
Africa's richest men, has agreed to stand for the post of ANC
deputy president currently held by Motlanthe.
"He (Ramaphosa) is running," a senior party official told
Reuters on Sunday. Motlanthe will be angling to retain the job
if he fails to win the leadership, and there are likely to be at
least two other candidates.
Zuma said in his speech that the government was relying on
its long-term National Development Plan for undoing the "glaring
and deep" inequalities left by white-minority apartheid rule,
which ended in 1994.
The census reported this year the income of white households
is six times higher than that of blacks.
"Today, the ratings agencies and investors are asking
whether the ANC can continue to manage this economy so that we
can grow, create jobs, manage our debt and provide policy
certainty," Zuma said.
"Yes, the ANC will continue to provide strong economic
leadership and steer our economy boldly."
South Africa's economy is forecast to grow 2.5 percent this
year, well short of the 7 percent the government says is needed
to make a serious dent in 25 percent unemployment.
SONG FOR MANDELA
Zuma led the 4,500 delegates in a rousing song which shook
the massive tent where delegates gathered, that translated into
English had the lyrics: "The road we are on is long, Mandela
told his followers. We will meet on freedom day."
Former President Nelson Mandela, 94, has been in frail
health for the past few years. He has been in a Pretoria
hospital for more than a week for treatment of a lung infection
and removal of gallstones.
Zuma called for an end to internal factional fighting and
corruption in Mandela's 100-year-old liberation movement, which
faces accusations from critics that it has lost its moral
compass under the scandal-hit Zuma presidency.
"We mustn't look away when we see a cadre in government is
corrupt," Zuma said.
ANC top brass said its system of deploying its members to
work as bureaucrats is riddled with problems that cause leakage
in funds meant for the poor. The Auditor General reported this
year more than 90 percent of municipalities cannot account for
all the money they receive and spend.
"If as a cadre you are not politically clear, you will think
government is there to enrich yourself," Zuma said.
Corruption appears to be growing worse under Zuma, according
to global monitoring agency Transparency International. Critics
say billions of dollars meant for poverty eradication is being
lost to graft, and that the Zuma administration is more
concerned about patronage networks than effective policies.
Zuma, who has faced corruption charges but has never been
convicted, has recently been raked over the coals on allegations
his government has spent more than $20 million to rebuild his
private rural residential complex.
THE CYRIL JOLT
Party insiders said Ramaphosa's inclusion in the ANC
leadership team could help to restore the party's image.
This has been undermined by growing popular disillusionment
over the ANC government's failure to tackle still widespread
poverty and unemployment and over persistent problems of graft,
cronyism and mismanagement.
Zuma called for changing a government contracts system that
has been criticised for enriching business executives with ANC
links, many of them ANC members themselves, and creating a
wealthy elite mockingly called the "tenderpreneurs".
"The system of tenders is turning people we have known into
something else," he said.
Ramaphosa, now 60, won international renown as a campaigner
against apartheid when he led a mineworkers' strike in 1987, and
he also helped draft South Africa's post-apartheid constitution
before becoming one of the country's most successful and
respected businessmen.
He is seen as one of the "cleaner" members of the ANC whose
fortunes have come from private-sector business deals and not
through government tenders.