JOHANNESBURG, July 5 South Africa's ruling
African National Congress said on Tuesday the public
broadcaster, accused by opposition parties of pro-government
bias ahead of local elections, was practicing censorship by not
broadcasting violent anti-state protests.
The comments by party chief whip Jackson Mthembu represent a
U-turn and may point to schisms in the ANC, which in May
welcomed the broadcast ban by the South African Broadcasting
Corporation (SABC) as the "best decision."
"When property is burnt, people of South Africa need to be
shown those images, that is the ANC view. Because when you don't
show those images, that amounts to censorship," Mthembu said in
a televised media briefing.
"You can't take that decision, in our view. That decision
can be taken by the people of South Africa. Not anybody sitting
in some cozy office to decide and be that arrogant and decide
what it is that the people can see or not see," he said.
SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng, who has
pushed through a number of policy changes at the broadcaster, is
seen as close to President Jacob Zuma, whose popularity has been
sagging against the backdrop of record unemployment and looming
recession.
Mthembu said the ANC had not been consulted on the policy
change, a move he said showed "scant disregard for the governing
party."
Mthembu said the ANC would be meeting Communications
Minister Faith Muthambi on Monday to discuss the SABC, where the
acting CEO, a journalist, resigned last week citing a "corrosive
atmosphere".
Outbursts of violence over the lack of social services such
as water or roads are common in South Africa but have taken on
political significance in the run-up to the Aug. 3 local
elections, which are expected to be the ANC's sternest test at
the polls since it came to power in 1994.
Various civil society and media groups have protested the
broadcast ban on civil disturbances by the SABC, which has the
widest broadcasting reach in South Africa.
(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing
by James Macharia)