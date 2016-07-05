(Adds SABC response)
JOHANNESBURG, July 5 South Africa's ruling
African National Congress said on Tuesday the public
broadcaster, accused by opposition parties of pro-government
bias as local elections approach, was practicing censorship by
not broadcasting images of violent anti-state protests.
The comments by party chief whip Jackson Mthembu represent a
U-turn and may point to schisms in the ANC, which in May
welcomed the broadcast ban by the South African Broadcasting
Corporation (SABC) as the "best decision."
"When property is burnt, people of South Africa need to be
shown those images, that is the ANC view. Because when you don't
show those images, that amounts to censorship," Mthembu said in
a televised media briefing.
"You can't take that decision, in our view. That decision
can be taken by the people of South Africa. Not anybody sitting
in some cozy office to decide and be that arrogant and decide
what it is that the people can see or not see," he said.
SABC chief operating officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng, who has
pushed through a number of policy changes at the broadcaster, is
considered close to President Jacob Zuma, whose popularity has
been sagging with record-high unemployment, a looming recession
and a string of scandals.
Mthembu said the ANC would meet with Communications Minister
Faith Muthambi on Monday to discuss the SABC, where the acting
chief executive, a journalist, resigned last week, citing a
"corrosive atmosphere".
Outbursts of violence over the lack of services such as
water or roads are common in South Africa, and in recent months
have included the torching of schools and other property, both
public and private.
The protests have taken on political significance before
Aug. 3 elections, which are expected to be the ANC's sternest
test at the polls since it came to power in 1994.
The SABC said its decision not to broadcast such incidents
was an "editorial decision" and not a "policy issue."
"It should be noted that the decision is not to censor any
violent protests but not to glamorise the act of burning public
property," the SABC said in a statement.
Various civil society and media groups have protested the
broadcast ban on civil disturbances by the SABC, which has the
widest broadcasting reach in South Africa.
(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing
by James Macharia, Larry King)