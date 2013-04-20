(Updates with AMCU involvement)

JOHANNESBURG, April 20 A South African miner was stabbed as he walked to work and small groups of workers stopped his colleagues reporting for duty at two AngloGold mines on Saturday in the latest labour unrest to hit the sector, the company said.

AngloGold, Africa's biggest bullion producer, said the disruptions hit its Mponeng mine near Carletonville, west of Johannesburg, and its Moab Khotsong mine 160 km (100 miles) southwest of the commercial capital.

"Regrettably, one employee on his way to work at Moab, where about 1,000 reported for work, was stabbed and is in a critical condition in hospital," it said in a statement.

"Small groups of workers have prevented most others from going to work in a dispute over Saturday working arrangements," it added.

Company spokesman Alan Fine said the dispute involved the Association of Mining and Construction Union (AMCU), the militant and fast-growing labour movement behind more than a year of turmoil in South Africa's mines. (Reporting by Ed Cropley; Editing by Andrew Heavens)