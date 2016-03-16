(Adds detail, background)
JOHANNESBURG, March 16 ArcelorMittal South
Africa will increase the prices of its steel products
from April as it tries to stabilise the business amid rising
input costs and after heavy losses due to competition from cheap
imports, it said on Wednesday.
"The global economic developments and the sustainability of
the steel industry are among the factors which led the company
to increase prices following its monthly price review," the
steelmaker said in a statement.
The company, majority-owned by ArcelorMittal, said
it would increase the prices of hot rolled coil by 8 percent on
average and plate by 11 percent, among other products.
South Africa last year slapped a 10 percent tariff on
imported steel and ArcelorMittal, which had been hurt by cheap
steel from China, said in January the government was increasing
duties further.
ArcelorMittal South Africa is focused on the local steel
market, where it is still the largest player.
The company, which is reviewing its loss-making Saldanha
plant near Cape Town, said a 20 percent jump in iron ore prices
over the last month and a further hike in South Africa's
electricity costs this year influenced its decision.
"The challenges faced by ArcelorMittal South Africa and the
local steel industry are still persisting, and they are putting
the company and the steel sector in a difficult position," it
said.
(Reporting by Zandi Shabalala; Writing by TJ Strydom; Editing
by Mark Potter)