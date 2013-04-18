BRIEF-EXFO appoints Philippe Morin as CEO
* has appointed Philippe Morin as EXFO's new CEO, effective April 1, 2017
(Corrects value of acquisition in story)
JOHANNESBURG, April 18 South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare has plans to buy Nestle South Africa's infant nutritional business for $215 million, the company said on Thursday.
The deal gives it certain rights to intellectual property licenses, net assets and shares currently conducted by Pfizer.
(Reporting by Sherilee Lakmidas)
* Vanda and UCSF announce license agreement for CFTR activators and inhibitors
* Exelixis further reduces indebtedness by repaying silicon valley bank term loan