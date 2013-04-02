BRIEF-Minda Corp says D.C Sharma resigns as group CFO
* Says resignation of D.C Sharma, group chief financial officer
JOHANNESBURG, April 2 New car sales in South Africa increased 7 percent year-on-year in March to 54,946 units, the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers (NAAMSA) said on Tuesday, adding that there could be a moderation in the rate of growth in sales this year.
"The near-term outlook for the automotive sector would be affected by upward new vehicle pricing pressure as a result of the weaker exchange rate and the April 2013 increase in CO2 vehicle emissions taxes on cars and certain categories of light commercials," NAAMSA said in a statement. (Reporting by Tosin Sulaiman; Editing by Ed Cropley)
March 28 Tesla Inc said on Tuesday that Chinese tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd has invested $1.78 billion in the electric carmaker for a 5 percent passive stake.
* Repurchased a total of us$16.2 million in principal amount of notes via open market during period from 8 march 2017