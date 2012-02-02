Aldi fires $3.4 bln shot in U.S. supermarket wars
CHICAGO, June 11 German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war.
JOHANNESBURG Feb 2 South Africa's total industry new vehicle sales increased by 7.0 percent to 48,251 units in January compared to the same month last year, a subdued but positive start to the year, the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers said on Thursday.
"At this stage, the outlook for 2012 in terms of total industry sales remained one of modest growth," NAAMSA said.
Exports, excluding Mercedes Benz, were up 2.6 percent year-on-year to 10,445 units but should improve from February.
"The industry's export sales performance would however depend on the direction of the global economy and the contribution of new export programmes by manufacturers." NAAMSA said.
(Reporting by Phumza Macanda)
CHICAGO, June 11 German grocery chain Aldi Inc said on Sunday it would invest $3.4 billion to expand its U.S. store base to 2,500 by 2022, raising the stakes for rivals caught in a price war.
LOS ANGELES, June 11 Katy Perry is ready to bury the hatchet on her long-running feud with pop rival Taylor Swift, calling her a "fantastic songwriter" and saying she thinks both can be examples of strong women in the music industry.