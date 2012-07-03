JOHANNESBURG, July 3 South Africa's total new car sales increased by 15.6 percent year-on-year to 51,891 units in June, the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers (NAAMSA) said on Tuesday.

NAAMSA said the daily selling rate remained at a five-year high in June, slightly up from the previous peak in May.

Exports rose 7 percent and the industry body expects this figure to improve for the remainder of the year as some producers ramp up export programmes. Declining sales to debt-ridden Europe are expected to be offset by higher exports to Australia and the rest of Africa. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)