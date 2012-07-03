JOHANNESBURG, July 3 South Africa's total new
car sales increased by 15.6 percent year-on-year to 51,891 units
in June, the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers
(NAAMSA) said on Tuesday.
NAAMSA said the daily selling rate remained at a five-year
high in June, slightly up from the previous peak in May.
Exports rose 7 percent and the industry body expects this
figure to improve for the remainder of the year as some
producers ramp up export programmes. Declining sales to
debt-ridden Europe are expected to be offset by higher exports
to Australia and the rest of Africa.
(Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)