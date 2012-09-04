JOHANNESBURG, Sept 4 South Africa's total new
vehicle sales rose by 9.4 percent year-on-year to 56,253 cars in
August, with rental companies leading demand, the National
Association of Automobile Manufacturers (NAAMSA) said on
Tuesday.
Export sales rose just 0.8 percent compared to August last
year and NAAMSA cautioned that overall sales could be subdued
next year.
"Looking ahead to 2013, increasing inflationary pressures on
the back of expected higher fuel and food prices and the impact
of rand weakness on new vehicle pricing were likely to result in
a more difficult trading environment and more subdued growth in
vehicle sales," it said.
(Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Ed Cropley)