JOHANNESBURG Oct 2 South Africa's total new
vehicle sales rose just 1.4 percent year-on-year in September to
55,097 units, the National Association of Automobile
Manufacturers (NAAMSA) said on Tuesday.
Export sales rose 2.7 percent compared to September last
year.
NAAMSA attributed the surprise slowdown in sales growth to
the impact on business confidence of wildcat strikes and unrest
in the mining sector, including the police killing of 34
striking miners at Lonmin's Marikana platinum mine on Aug. 16.
