BRIEF-Zhejiang Supor's Q1 net profit up 33.2 pct y/y at 366.5 mln yuan
* Says Q1 net profit up 33.2 percent y/y at 366.5 million yuan ($53.24 million)
JOHANNESBURG Jan 7 New car sales in South Africa rose 0.2 percent year-on-year in December to 46,501 units, data posted on the trade and industry department's website showed on Tuesday. (Reporting by Tosin Sulaiman; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)
April 21 Struggling apparel retailer Bebe Stores Inc said on Friday it would close all its stores by the end of May, barely a month after announcing it was exploring strategic alternatives following four years of losses.