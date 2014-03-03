Danish consumer confidence rises to 7.4 points in April, beats forecast

COPENHAGEN, April 20 Denmark's consumer confidence index rose to 7.4 points in April from 6.2 points in March, the statistics office said on Thursday. April 2017 Poll March 2017 FY 2016 Consumer confidence 7.4 6.8 6.2 3.1 The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months. The respondent