JOHANNESBURG, Dec 4 New car sales in South Africa increased by
7.3 percent year-on-year in November to 53,134 units as low interest rates and
new models attracted consumers, the National Association of Automobile
Manufacturers (NAAMSA) said on Tuesday.
DETAILED SALES DATA Nov'12 Nov'11 Oct'12
New passenger vehicles 36,686 33,071 41,620
Light commercial vehicles 13,949 14,132 13,686
Medium commercial vehicles 902 843 912
Heavy commercial vehicles 426 372 549
Extra heavy 1,089 1,010 997
Buses 82 70 80
S.AFRICA EXPORTS
TOYOTA 11 240 7 603
VOLKSWAGEN GROUP SA 9 056 5 118
GMSA 5 997 513
FMC 4 779 3 476
NISSAN 4 569 1 027
BMW GROUP 2 144 4 543
RENAULT 893 8
CHRYSLER SA 772 22
HONDA 751 44
TATA 653 0
JAGUAR LAND ROVER 623 0
PCSA 585 0
SUZUKI AUTO 462 0
FIAT GROUP 460 12
MITSUBISHI MOTORS SA 379 0
MAHINDRA 319 0
UD TRUCKS 227 15
VOLVO CARS 213 0
MAN 172 0
SCANIA 159 14
VOLVO TRUCKS 144 0
IVECO 105 16
SUBARU 93 0
PORSCHE 64 0
NC2 TRUCKS SA 48 2
POWERSTAR 35 0
RENAULT TRUCKS 24 1
MASERATI 7 0
BABCOCK 4 0
SUB TOTAL 44 977 22 414
AMH & AAD 5 759
MBSA 2 398 6 127
INDUSTRY TOTAL 53 134 28 541
Note: South Africa totals include sales in Namibia, Botswana, Lesotho and
Swaziland.
