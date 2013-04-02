(Adds further comparative figures)

JOHANNESBURG, April 2 New car sales in South Africa totaled 54,946 units in March, a 2.1 percent drop from the same month last year but a 7 percent rise when Easter public holidays are accounted for, the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers (NAAMSA) said on Tuesday.

NAAMSA added that there could be a moderation in the rate of growth in sales this year.

"The near-term outlook for the automotive sector would be affected by upward new vehicle pricing pressure as a result of the weaker exchange rate and the April 2013 increase in CO2 vehicle emissions taxes on cars and certain categories of light commercials," NAAMSA said in a statement. (Reporting by Tosin Sulaiman; Editing by Ed Cropley)