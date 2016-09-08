BRIEF-International Flavors & Fragrances prices $500 mln senior notes due 2047
* IFF announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes due 2047
CAPE TOWN, Sept 8 South Africa's car makers, a key export and manufacturing industry, will sign a new three-year wage deal with militant union Numsa on Thursday, union and industry officials said.
A National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa)source the deal would see workers get a 10 percent raise in 2016 and an 8 percent increase in each of the following two years.
The deal end fears of labour unrest potentially affecting car makers such as Ford, Volkswagen and Toyota .
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by James Macharia)
* IFF announces pricing of $500,000,000 senior notes due 2047
FRANKFURT/LONDON, May 15 German drug company Stada Arzneimittel AG has not been approached by Advent International or Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding with a counter offer, two sources close to the matter told Reuters on Monday.