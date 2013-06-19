(Adds details and background)
CAPE TOWN, June 19 South Africa's NUMSA union
has declared a wage dispute with the auto retail industry
although a senior official said on Wednesday the move did not
mean a strike by the 100,000-strong union was imminent.
"I can confirm that there is a dispute on the table," said
Mphumzi Maqungo, a treasurer at the National Union of Metal
Workers of South Africa (NUMSA).
Africa's largest economy has been hit with waves of
turbulent and often deadly wildcat strikes in the mining
industry since last year, and a few outbreaks of industrial
action in the car sector.
Analysts fear unrest could spill over into other industries,
further bruising investor sentiment and knocking the volatile
rand as unions press for wage increases well above inflation.
NUMSA, which represents about 100,000 workers in motor
retailing, including petrol pump attendants, wants entry-level
workers to receive at least 6,000 rand ($600) a month, Maqungo
said.
Under South African law wage disputes are sent to mediation.
If that fails, unions can call a strike.
The Retail Motor Industry Organisation was not immediately
available to comment although chief executive Jakkie Olivier
said in a statement on its website that NUMSA's dispute was "not
totally unexpected".
Maqungo said the dispute did not affect NUMSA's separate
wage negotiations with auto manufacturers including Ford
and Volkswagen. Further talks are planned for next
week ahead of the end of the current three-year deal on June 30.
($1 = 10.0115 South African rand)
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by David Dolan)