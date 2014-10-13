CAPE TOWN Oct 13 South Africa's competition
authorities are investigating price fixing and collusive
tendering in the automotive industry, with top Japanese
component suppliers Panasonic and Mitsubishi Electric
Corp among those being probed.
Information received by the Competition Commission suggested
collusion among automotive component manufacturers when bidding
for tenders to supply parts, such as electric power steering and
spark plugs, to car makers.
"The commission will prioritise the investigation of cases
that involve automotive components that are in vehicles
assembled in and supplied to the South Africa market,"
commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele said in a statement.
Competition authorities said information in their possession
pointed to 82 component manufacturers colluding over prices for
121 different automotive parts in the 14 years since 2000.
Officials have clamped down hard on collusive activity,
fining construction companies millions of dollars recently in a
bid to break anti-competitive behaviour in Africa's second
largest economy.
(Reporting by Wendell Roelf; Editing by Ed Stoddard and Mark
Potter)