UPDATE 1-South Africa's rand steadies but stocks' losing streak runs to four days
* Govt bonds recover (Adds stocks, quotes and updates levels)
JOHANNESBURG Oct 1 South Africa's new vehicle sales rose 11.5 percent year-on-year in September to 60,854 units, data from the trade and industry department showed on Wednesday.
Export sales increased to 30,778 vehicles in September compared with 8,598 units during the same month last year, the report said. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa; Editing by Stella Mapenzauswa)
* Govt bonds recover (Adds stocks, quotes and updates levels)
PARIS, April 21 Ukrainian agriculture will become more attractive to investors due to land sales and other economic reforms planned by the government, top executives at grain producer AgroGeneration said on Friday as the firm announced results.