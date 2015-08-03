UPDATE 1-Sony taps Vinciquerra to lead Sony film, TV studio
LOS ANGELES, May 11 Sony Corp on Thursday named former Fox television executive Anthony Vinciquerra as chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment, effective June 1.
JOHANNESBURG Aug 3 South Africa's new vehicle sales fell by 6.1 percent year-on-year to 54,112 units in July, data from the trade department showed on Monday.
Exports however increased by 24.4 percent year-on-year to 28,291 units, the department said. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)
LOS ANGELES, May 11 Sony Corp on Thursday named former Fox television executive Anthony Vinciquerra as chairman and chief executive of Sony Pictures Entertainment, effective June 1.
NEW YORK, May 11 The board overhaul at Whole Foods Markets Inc has failed to satisfy Jana Partners, according to a person familiar with the matter, signaling that the month-long battle between the organic grocer and activist hedge fund is no nearer to a conclusion.