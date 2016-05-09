JOHANNESBURG May 9 South Africa plans to extend
its auto industry incentive scheme to include commercial
vehicles and motorbikes when the current support programme ends
in 2020, the trade minister said on Monday.
Under the current plan, manufacturers such as Toyota
and Volkswagen benefit from incentives such
as tax rebates aimed at doubling local vehicle production to 1.2
million by 2020.
Trade and Industries Minister Rob Davies said in a statement
the new plan will include light, medium and heavy vehicles and
motorcycles.
The auto industry, which contributes more than 7 percent to
gross domestic product and accounts for around 12 percent of
exports, is a major employer with about 30,000 jobs.
Other companies with factories in South Africa are Ford
Motor Co, General Motors and BMW.
(Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Ed Stoddard)