(Corrects alert, headline and story to say 10.7 percent, not 0.7 percent. Corrects percentage fall in export sales in paragraph 2 to 1.6 percent, not 22.1 percent)

JOHANNESBURG Jan 7 South Africa's new vehicle sales rose 10.7 percent year-on-year in December to 51,461 units, data showed on Wednesday.

Export sales fell 1.6 percent to 21,833 cars. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Ed Stoddard)