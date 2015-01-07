BRIEF-Astral Asia updates on April production figures
* For April, ffb production 5,593 mt, crude palm oil production 1,135 mt, palm kernel production 309 mt Source text : (http://bit.ly/2qzoMg5) Further company coverage:
(Corrects alert, headline and story to say 10.7 percent, not 0.7 percent. Corrects percentage fall in export sales in paragraph 2 to 1.6 percent, not 22.1 percent)
JOHANNESBURG Jan 7 South Africa's new vehicle sales rose 10.7 percent year-on-year in December to 51,461 units, data showed on Wednesday.
Export sales fell 1.6 percent to 21,833 cars. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Ed Stoddard)
* March quarter net profit 68.5 million rupees versus 1 million rupees year ago