JOHANNESBURG Oct 1 South Africa's new vehicle sales fell by 9 percent year-on-year to 55,322 units in September, data from the trade and industry department showed on Thursday.

Exports, on the other end, were up 14.3 percent at 35,181 units compared with the same month last year, the department said. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)