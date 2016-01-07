Ralph Lauren beats profit estimates as it reins in discounts
May 18 Ralph Lauren Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday, as the luxury apparel maker reined in discounts and cut inventories in a bid to boost margins.
JOHANNESBURG Jan 7 South Africa's new vehicle sales fell by 4.2 percent year-on-year to 49,250 units in December, data from the trade and industry department showed on Thursday.
Exports were down 20.3 percent at 17,391 units compared with the same month last year, the department said. (Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Editing by James Macharia)
* Weight Watchers International says intends to commence an offer to prepay at discount to par up to $75 million of initial tranche B-2 term loans outstanding Source text - http://bit.ly/2qVbP0i Further company coverage: