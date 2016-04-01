JOHANNESBURG, April 1 South Africa's new vehicle sales fell by 14 percent year-on-year to 47,631 units in March, data from the trade and industry department showed on Friday.

Exports slipped 18.5 percent to 27,714 units compared with the same month last year, the department said. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by Tiisetso Motsoeneng)