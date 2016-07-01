JOHANNESBURG, July 1 South Africa's new vehicle sales fell 10.6 percent year-on-year to 44,939 units in June, data from the trade and industry department showed on Friday.

Exports slipped 1.4 percent to 30,965 units during the month compared with the same period last year, the department said. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)