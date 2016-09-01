BRIEF-Egypt's Pyramisa Hotels and Resorts Q1 profit rises
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago
JOHANNESBURG, Sept 1 South Africa's new vehicle sales fell 9.5 percent year-on-year to 48,146 units in August, data from the trade and industry department showed on Thursday.
Exports however jumped 26.7 percent to 35,620 units during the month, compared with the same period last year, the department said. (Reporting by Stella Mapenzauswa; Editing by James Macharia)
* Q1 consol net profit EGP 13 million versus EGP 619,049 year ago
* Q1 net loss 9.2 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qFESVJ) Further company coverage: