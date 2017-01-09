JOHANNESBURG Jan 9 South Africa's new vehicle sales fell 15.3 percent year-on-year to 41,639 units in December, data from the trade and industry department showed on Monday.

Exports, however, were up 7 percent to 18,668 units compared with the same month a year earlier, the department said. (Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by Joe Brock)