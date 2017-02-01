BRIEF-Sastasundar Ventures announces alliance With Rohto Pharmaceutical Co.
* Announces a capital and business alliance with Rohto Pharmaceutical Co.
JOHANNESBURG Feb 1 South Africa's new vehicle sales rose 3.7 percent year-on-year to 50,333 units in January, data from the trade and industry department showed on Wednesday.
Exports, however, were down 10.3 percent to 11,659 units compared with the same month a year earlier, the department said. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)
ISTANBUL, May 30 Turkish fashion retailer Mavi Giyim's initial public offering (IPO) is seen priced at 43 to 51 lira per share, valuing the jeans maker at up to 2.5 billion lira ($700 million), a source close to the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.