JOHANNESBURG Feb 1 South Africa's new vehicle sales rose 3.7 percent year-on-year to 50,333 units in January, data from the trade and industry department showed on Wednesday.

Exports, however, were down 10.3 percent to 11,659 units compared with the same month a year earlier, the department said. (Reporting by Mfuneko Toyana; Editing by James Macharia)