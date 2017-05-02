JOHANNESBURG May 2 South Africa's new vehicle sales fell 13.4 percent year-on-year to 34,956 units in April, data from the trade and industry department showed on Tuesday.

Exports were down 25.5 percent to 24,449 units compared with the same month a year earlier, the department said. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg and Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Joe Brock)