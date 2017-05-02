BRIEF-Pak Tak International announces placing of new shares
* China Goldjoy Securities to procure not less than six placee to subscribe up to 283 million placing shares at hk$0.28 per placing share
JOHANNESBURG May 2 South Africa's new vehicle sales fell 13.4 percent year-on-year to 34,956 units in April, data from the trade and industry department showed on Tuesday.
Exports were down 25.5 percent to 24,449 units compared with the same month a year earlier, the department said. (Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg and Nqobile Dludla; Editing by Joe Brock)
* China Goldjoy Securities to procure not less than six placee to subscribe up to 283 million placing shares at hk$0.28 per placing share
* Has been more than two months since company was last in communication with Ge Kun one of two remaining directors of company