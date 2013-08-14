JOHANNESBURG Aug 14 More than 2,000 workers at
BMW's factory in South Africa have launched a strike
over pay that has slowed output, Business Report said on
Wednesday.
Citing BMW South Africa spokesman, Guy Kilfoil, the financial
daily said the strike started last Thursday and has resulted in
lost production of 1,270 3-Series sedans.
The Rossyln factory outside Pretoria produces 82,000 cars a
year with nearly 70,000 of those exported to countries such as
the United States, Canada, Japan and Australia.
BMW and trade union officials were not immediately available
for comment.
(Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; Editing by Jon Herskovitz)