* Ad shows youngsters' concerns over crime, corruption
* Ruling party moving into election mode for 2014
* Concerned about lack of support among "Born Frees"
By Ed Cropley
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 22 A major South African bank
has become embroiled in a row with the ruling African National
Congress (ANC) over an advertising campaign in which youngsters
voice concerns about the faltering progress of Nelson Mandela's
self-styled 'Rainbow Nation'.
The "You Can Help" (www.youcanhelp.co.za) campaign by First
National Bank (FNB), the high street arm of financial services
group FirstRand, was billed as a bid to reinvigorate
the push to build a non-racial democracy from the ashes of
apartheid.
Instead, it elicited a furious response from the ANC,
exposing a thinness of skin that belies the party's 19 years in
power and virtually impregnable two-thirds majority in
parliament.
The party's youth wing accused the bank of treason and a
"lame attempt to recreate an Arab Spring of some sort in South
Africa", while its Women's League branded the TV advert - which
did not name the ANC - "offensive and politically biased".
In a statement, the party's chief spokesman dismissed the ad
as "disrespectful to elders" and said the ANC would "engage"
with FNB bosses, raising fears about freedom of expression in
Africa's biggest economy.
The advert, which first aired last week, features a speech
by a 17-year-old girl at a school in the sprawling Johannesburg
township of Soweto in which she expresses concerns about crime,
corruption and a shambolic public education system.
The issues are all long-running political topics that the
ANC has acknowledged are problems, but the ferocity of its
reaction suggests concerns about a general election due in April
next year.
While there is virtually no chance of the party that helped
overturn decades of white-minority rule losing, analysts say it
is worried about its popularity among the so-called "Born Frees"
- young South Africans who have no memory of apartheid.
With millions of blacks seeing little improvement in their
lives despite strong economic growth since 1994, the ANC is also
worried that 94-year-old Mandela's campaign pledge of a "Better
life for all" is starting to ring hollow.
"Clearly the ANC is very sensitive about the possibility it
may lose votes because of ineffective management of the country
in some places and not delivering on promises of jobs and
growth," said William Gumede, a political analyst at
Johannesburg's Wits University.
"Although the party has been in power for such a long time,
it still has its inferiority complexes," he added.
"FROM THE HEART"
FNB said it would not bow to pressure to pull the advert,
which was based on interviews with 1,360 young South Africans
speaking unscripted and "from the heart".
It denied having any political motive in releasing a
separate summary of its interviews that did include the
youngsters' often damning criticism of the ANC and its
leadership.
In the commercial hub of Johannesburg - home to a quarter of
South Africa's 52 million people - just 4 percent of youngsters
expressed a positive view of the leadership of Jacob Zuma, who
came to office in 2009.
Quotes released by FNB suggest first-time voters take a very
dim view of the numerous scandals that have plagued Zuma's
administration - the latest being a $27 million state-funded
upgrade to his private house.
"The country is being overrun by poverty ... while Jacob
Zuma is renovating his home," one university student from Zuma's
home province of KwaZulu Natal was quoted as saying.
Nor are the youth the only ones losing patience with the
101-year-old liberation movement.
The crucial mining sector is in a mess, with platinum giant
Anglo American Platinum looking to close two mines and
lay off 14,000 workers after the worst industrial unrest since
apartheid last year.
In April, Reuel Khoza, the chairman of FNB rival Nedbank
, triggered a vitriolic response when he labelled ANC
leaders a "strange breed" incapable of running a sophisticated
emerging economy in the 21st century.
South Africa's churches then launched a blistering attack in
December, accusing the ANC of moral decay the week before a
five-yearly meeting at which it re-elected Zuma as party
president with a thumping internal majority.
($1 = 8.8636 South African rand)
(Editing by Andrew Heavens)