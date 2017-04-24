CAPE TOWN, April 24 A global group that monitors
money laundering worldwide has expressed concern that a bill to
fight the crime in South Africa faces "significant ongoing
delays" and warned the country's banks risked being exposed to
illicit money flows that could hurt investor sentiment.
David Lewis, executive secretary at the Paris-based
Financial Action Task Force (FATF), said on Monday that South
Africa also risked being struck off its membership if it failed
to pass the law in time for FATF's next meeting in June.
Lewis told Reuters that South Africa could be sending the
wrong signal worldwide on "the financial sector about the risks
of business relationships involving South Africa."
In 2009, a FATF team recommended specific actions for South
Africa after identifying a number of deficiencies. They included
a lack of enforceable obligations for financial institutions to
identify politically exposed persons.
"Effective action to mitigate the risk of corruption by
politically exposed persons, as set out by the FATF Standards,
is extremely important, particularly in the context of Africa,
where corruption has been recognised as a problem," said Lewis.
The Financial Intelligence Centre Amendment (FICA) bill,
which is required for local banks to remain part of the
international banking system, has still not been signed into
law, although it was first passed by the country's 400-member
national assembly in May 2016.
Last year, President Jacob Zuma sent it back to parliament
over concern about its constitutionality and its allowing
searches without having a court-approved warrant.
Lawmakers voted for it across party lines and sent it back
to Zuma for ratification in February, practically unchanged from
when parliament first sent it to the president.
"Time is running out. And now we are actually saying one of
the most effectual sectors in society, the financial sector, we
want to weaken it and it doesn't make sense," said Cas Coovadia,
managing director at the Banking Association of South Africa.
Zuma has been lobbied by the Black Business Council not to
sign the bill, citing that it is unconstitutional.
A presidency spokesman said they would call back after
checking with legal officers on reasons for the delay and when
Zuma was expected to sign.
The bill is meant to bolster the fight against global
financial crime by making it easier to identify ultimate owners
of companies and accounts - including those of "domestic
prominent influential persons" such as cabinet ministers.
