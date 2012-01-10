JOHANNESBURG Jan 10 South Africa's Reserve Bank says it will not lengthen the time lenders in the country will have to comply with the new global Basel III banking rules, as they will have enough notice by which to implement the regulations, a senior official said.

"The South Africa Reserve Bank remains committed to the time lines stipulated by the Basel III regulations," Hlengani Mathebula, the bank's head of Strategy and Communications Department, told Reuters.

"One must remember that the time lines contained in the Basel III regulations allow for sufficient planning and preparation. The whole global banking industry is facing the same challenges."

(Reporting by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura)