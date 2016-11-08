JOHANNESBURG Nov 8 South Africa's big four
banks will see a rise in problem loans in the next 12 to 18
months as the economy struggles to grow, but this poses only a
moderate risk to profits, ratings agency Moody's said on
Tuesday.
Sluggish economic growth, forecast by the government to
average 0.5 percent this year, will pose challenges for
FirstRand, Standard Bank, Barclays Africa
Group and Nedbank.
"The subdued South African economy will restrain their
lending growth and make it harder for borrowers, especially
households, to service their debt repayments," said a Moody's
vice president Nondas Nicolaides.
Rising interest rates and inflation above the central bank's
target of 6 percent will also expose banks to higher default
risks, the agency said.
Moody's said it expects non-performing loans ratios in the
banking sector to increase to around 4 percent by end-2017 from
3.2 percent in June 2016, which will dampen profitability as it
leads to higher provisioning costs.
"FirstRand Bank is best-placed to manage the weak operating
environment among its local peer banks," Moody's said.
"FirstRand also has the highest overall provisioning coverage
for non-performing loans, the highest capital base and strong
earnings generation."
South Africa's government last month lowered its GDP growth
forecast for this year from 0.9 percent expected in February,
and cut its estimate for 2017 to 1.3 percent from 1.7 percent
previously.
