JOHANNESBURG Dec 10 Shares in South African banks fell sharply on Thursday as markets digested President Jacob Zuma's surprise decision to replace his respected finance minister with a relatively unknown lawmaker.

Zuma late on Wednesday replaced Nhlanhla Nene with African National Congress (ANC) member of parliament David van Rooyen without giving an explanation.

The Johannesburg Stock Exchange's banking index slumped to its lowest level in 20 months and was down 6.5 percent at 6,121 points by 1002 GMT.

"The markets are worried about the possibility of another downgrade by credit ratings agencies and that it could increase the cost of funding for South African banks," Old Mutual Investment Group analyst Neelash Hansjee told Reuters.

Fitch on Friday cut South Africa's sovereign credit rating by one notch to BBB-, the lowest investment grade category, citing weaker economic growth and rising debt.

South African consumers, grappling with unemployment of more than 25 percent and rising interest rates, are finding it tougher to pay back loans.

Local banks were comfortable with Nene as he appeared serious about sticking to spending plans, analysts said.

"The market's perception of the minister (Nene) was good and getting better," Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings told Reuters. (Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by Joe Brock)