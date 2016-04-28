JOHANNESBURG, April 28 South Africa's banks will
find it tougher to turn a profit as the economy remains feeble
for the next few years and credit risks rise, credit ratings
agency Standard & Poor's said on Thursday.
Consumers, squeezed by rising interest rates, unemployment
of around 25 percent and high debt levels, are a growing
headache for lenders in Africa's most advanced economy which is
forecast by the government to grow by only 0.9 percent this year
after expanding by 1.3 percent in 2015.
"We continue to believe that domestic households pose the
most significant source of risk for the banks because of their
relatively high leverage and low wealth levels compared with
other emerging markets," S&P said in a report.
Lending to corporates, which has propped up the financial
sector as companies borrowed to grab a share of South Africa's
infrastructure spend and to expand into the rest of the
continent, is slowing according to the ratings agency.
"Corporate lending will struggle to reach the average 10
percent growth rates accomplished over the past five years," S&P
said.
The ratings agency sees external and domestic economic
factors putting pressure on the credit costs of South African
banks into early 2017.
"We expect credit losses for the top-tier banks to range
between 0.9 percent and 1.2 percent in 2016 and to worsen by
another 20 basis points into 2017," S&P said.
The nation's largest four banks all reported higher profits
last month, Standard Bank leading the pack with a 27 percent
rise in full-year earnings, but warned that the year ahead could
be tough, especially if South Africa's sovereign credit rating
is slashed.
South Africa's credit rating is under threat of a downgrade
to "junk" status due to policy inconsistencies and low growth,
despite an austere budget tabled by Finance Minister Pravin
Gordhan in February.
(Reporting by TJ Strydom; Editing by James Macharia and Ed
Osmond)